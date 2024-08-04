Fortnite players claim “disappointing” Fallout collab was a missed opportunity

Fortnite players are disappointed over the Fallout collab, claiming it was a “missed opportunity” due to a certain cosmetic failing to appear.

There was a lot of hype surrounding the Fortnite x Fallout collab when it was first teased before Chapter 5 Season 3 started. With the Fallout TV series being fresh, players were excited and couldn’t wait to explore what the collab offers in the Battle Royale.

As Chapter 5, Season 3 began, it was revealed that some of the items from the collab included several new skins and even a Nuka-Cola, which fans praised as an excellent reference to the franchise.

Given how huge the collab was, players initially thought there would be more to come – until the midseason rewards were unlocked. Now, as we’re nearing the end of the season, players in a Reddit thread have voiced their frustrations regarding the collab.

Epic Games T-60 power armor style in Fortnite.

While a Vault Boy bobblehead cosmetic was introduced in the Item Shop as the season went by, fans claim that not having the iconic Fallout Vault Dweller skins is a “missed opportunity.”

One user commented, “A custom jumpsuit with the ability to change your vault number seems like a huge missed opportunity.”

Another player wrote, “Honestly, the Fallout Collab has been kind of disappointing. No fault dwellers or actual vaults… The T60, Pip, and bobblehead are cool, but I am surprised that was it.”

“I wanted the vault dwellers’ jumpsuits so bad. Epic Games failed to secure this,” a third person chimed in.

On the other hand, one user even compared the Fallout collaboration to the one with Call of Duty: “In Call of Duty, they got the Vault Suits, and we got the armor. It should have been the other way around, but whatever.”

While it’s unknown if more Fallout cosmetics will be added in the future, the idea isn’t impossible. Certain collaborations in Fortnite have shown that it’s possible for more characters or skins to come in a different wave. Only time will tell if it’ll be the same case with Fallout.