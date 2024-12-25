Fortnite players claim Christmas 2024 has the best item shop in history

Fortnite’s Christmas Item Shop is packed with so much nostalgia and epic crossovers that your wallet might just unzip itself. Players are overjoyed by the selection, to the point that many believe it’s the best selection Fortnite has ever had.

The Fortnite Item Shop in 2024 has hit a new high, with an assortment of skins that no player can resist. Marvel characters, crossovers with Cyberpunk 2077 and Halo, and the return of classic Fortnite skins have left players in awe.

Article continues after ad

The Item Shop rarely is as dry as a desert. After all, Epic Games needs to make money somehow and the battle pass and monthly subscription aren’t enough.

That said, it’s hard to think of a time in which the Item Shop was as stacked as the one we saw this December 25, 2024. There are so many cosmetics and bundles to buy that players are calling it the “best Item Shop ever.”

Article continues after ad

Fortnite’s Christmas Item Shop praised as “best ever”

Among the most hyped additions are Cyberpunk 2077 skins of Johnny Silverhand and V, who are bundled with a Mantis Blade and Katana pickaxes from the game.

Article continues after ad





















Meanwhile, Halo’s Master Chief returned after a three-year absence. If that wasn’t enough, the Spider-Man bundle has everyone swinging into action, featuring Spider-Man, Mary Jane, Peter B. Parker, and more from the Spiderverse.

That’s not even all – we’ve got Ninja Batman and Harley Quinn, as well as Storm Troopers and Darth Vader skins with the same style. Perhaps most tempting of all is the return of the Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper, once the rarest skins in the game, now back after their hiatus since Season 1.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite players have taken notice of just how epic this Item Shop is. “STACKED for those Xmas V-Bucks,” one fan excitedly wrote in a Reddit thread, while others couldn’t resist buying up every skin in sight. “I bought $89 worth of V-Bucks to give gifts… all gone in minutes,” confessed one user.

Article continues after ad

Players predict this holiday shopping spree will become a yearly tradition, with players loading up on V-Bucks after receiving gift cards for Christmas.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games removed the color-coded rarity system for cosmetics, and some players believe it’s a move to justify sky-high prices. Many are especially concerned about the 2,000 V-Bucks becoming the new standard for skins.

Regardless of these 2024 changes to the shop, Fortnite players have declared this Christmas shop the best ever. You can check it out for yourself in the online or in-game Item Shop.

The future of Fortnite is looking strong. Despite rising prices and the ongoing debate about monetization, the game’s mix of seasonal items, collaborations, and iconic skins keeps it alive and kicking.

Article continues after ad

Fans are still hooked, and with Santa Snoop Dogg and Mariah Carey still hanging around, it’s clear the Christmas cheer won’t be disappearing anytime soon.