Fortnite players can’t wait for “overpowered” weapon to be banished in Chapter 6 Season 2

With Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 fast approaching, the community has been eagerly awaiting the removal of one weapon in particular—one that has been frustrating players all season long.

Epic Games launched the new chapter with an ancient Japanese Samurai theme, bringing a variety of fresh Hitscan weapons, two different Oni Masks, and a dominant blade meta.

While the return of the Kinetic Blade after two years stirred things up, it’s the Typhoon Blade, released at the start of Season 1, that players have had enough of.

“There’s always an overpowered melee weapon now. Pretty boring,” a player said in response to a Reddit post, echoeing the comments of many.

“Nothing is worse than pulling off a good game only for your final opponent to be a super hero or Slayer Juicewrld skin with a Typhoon Blade,” one more replied.

Another added, “Forget the monster in the sky. Once you get his sword + Medallion you can win 99% of the time. Too off-balance for one person to get such an advantage.”

Despite this, some did defend Season 1’s Samurai blade. “The amount of times I brought a knife to a gun fight and won… That is and will forever be my favorite weapon in the game,” a player expressed.

“Enough hate on the melee weapons. They make the games more interesting & fun you bunch of one pump chumps. The Expertise Quests are the real crime here,” one said, as more highlighted other features.







“Everybody hating the Typhoon Blade, like its the one item I’m really gonna miss. I hope the Ranger AR gets vaulted I hate that stupid thing,” a user commented, as more came, “The stupid f**king invisibility Medallion,” and “All people do is spam Typhoon Blade + Fire Oni Mask.”

Epic’s January 24 update nerfed the Typhoon Blade by slightly reducing its damage to both players and structures. However, the decrease was minor and marked the only nerf to the weapon, coming nearly two months into the season.

Despite this, it has remained an S-Tier weapon in our ranked meta tier list throughout the season. Its strong attacking and movement abilities combine to make it one of the best weapons available.

While the blade was a brand-new addition for the ancient Japanese Samurai theme this season, which is expected to end with the arrival of the new season on February 21, Epic has not yet confirmed whether it will remain in the loot pool for Battle Royale modes.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see, but you can check out every Battle Pass skin coming next season and everything we know about what is being added as part of Chapter 6 Season 2’s Lawless theme.