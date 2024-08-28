Fortnite players call out devs for “slacking” on Crew skins

Many Fortnite fans have spoken up about disliking Crew Pack skins while comparing the latest designs to previous ones.

Crew Packs are granted to anyone who has purchased the Fortnite Crew monthly subscription, and each month players receive a new exclusive cosmetic pack. These typically include one character, glider, and melee skin.

September 2024’s Crew Pack, Dali, has been ridiculed by some fans who miss the older designs. One fan on Reddit posted an image of the upcoming Crew Pack versus the skins from August 2023, asking if they could get old Crew Skins back.

The replies mainly agreed with the poster, with one fan explaining how they canceled their subscription after the previous month’s skin: “They’re hardly ever anything I would actually want to use anymore.”

Another response mentioned how the devs butchered the skin, which had better-looking concept art: “I was excited for her to be released before but they did her so dirty compared to her concept art.”

The design’s concept art has been a point of contention for the past few weeks, with one fan in particular reworking the skin to match the concept design.

The post has over 4,000 likes and most responses agree with the negative sentiment. “We were robbed,” one user wrote alongside a crying emoji.

Another Reddit post added more fuel to the fire by calling out the Crew Pack for “slacking.” The poster explained how the previous month’s Crew Pack skin was a ripoff of the Machinest. “And this month it’s literally the same colors lol,” they added.

Several responses to this post wondered why the Crew Packs don’t follow the themes of the seasons in which they are released.

“100% should have been a Superhero/super villain skin,” one fan admitted. This is because Chapter 5 Season 4 is Marvel-themed for the Absolute Doom event.

The good news is that fans itching for great skins can look forward to future Fortnite Shop updates since leaks have revealed a rare skin may make a return.