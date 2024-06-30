Fortnite players call for visual changes over “dull” colors in Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite players have revealed they would like to see certain visual changes return to the game following the “dull” colors in the current season.

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 didn’t just bring a whole new vehicle meta that no one expected, but also an all-new Reload game mode that brings back OG POIs and weapons. And right off the bat, it’s clear that this addition to the game has been well-received, to the point that the player count surpassed other modes.

With Reload, new players who just jumped into the Battle Royale can finally have a peek at what it was like playing in the early seasons of Fortnite. But that’s not all – since Reload is all about the OG, the graphics have also been changed to match the visuals of older seasons.

The discussion of Fortnite players wanting OG graphics back isn’t anything new, but following Reload, some players in an X post have expressed they’d like visual changes related to the grass and colors to be brought back to all Fortnite modes: “I think the Fortnite community has been clear: We want green grass and vibrant colors over the dull colors of real life.”

The POIs in Fortnite constantly get tweaked every season, adding new biomes, details, NPCs, and many others. Hence, seeing the color palette change all around the map is something that’s to be expected.

“Yeah, honestly. I’m not even one of those OG players that wants that old stuff back; I’m a new school player from Chapter 4 and onwards mostly (although I started in C2S8), and I can definitely say I prefer the former biome coloration trend,” mentioned one user.

Another user wrote: “100 percent. I really hope the success of OG and Reload has shown Epic something. They have the chance to follow their old formula in CH6.”

Meanwhile, one user pointed out that the “realistic graphics” are causing them serious performance issues.

“Fortnite OC I had my absolute best performance since chapter 2 but that only lasted a month,” they said. “Once they went unreal 5 and hyper-realistic bulls**** my game feels like a potato every game.”

“Yeah, I miss the vibrancy that older seasons had,” another chimed in.

All in all, while a portion of the comments mentioned they don’t mind the current season’s style, it’s clear that some players are missing the look of previous seasons. However, knowing that the theme changes every season, there’s always a possibility that the visuals go in a different direction in the future.