Fortnite players call for “gimmick” weapons with engaging mechanic to return

While Fortnite has tons of weapons, players want these “gimmick” weapons to return due to their “engaging” mechanic that offers a different playstyle than usual.

Every season, Fortnite introduces new weapons and items to the Battle Royale while occasionally bringing back the ones from the past. This helps shake things up in the game, as it often leads to a different meta depending on the loot pool available that season.

While that’s the case, this also means that your favorite weapon in the season won’t always be around forever. There might come a time when they’ll eventually get vaulted, and nobody knows when they’ll be coming back.

Regarding this, Fortnite players have gathered in a Reddit thread to discuss which weapon they want back in the game. One of them are the Chrome weapons introduced in Chapter 3, Season 4.

For the uninitiated, these aren’t like most weapons you’d find in the game. Other weapons are set in a certain rarity when you loot them. Chrome weapons, however, initially belong to the Uncommon rarity when you first pick them up.

EvoChome weapons are one of the most interesting additions to Fortnite thanks to their scaling mechanic.

Here’s the catch. As you deal more damage with these weapons, you can upgrade them to a higher rarity. So, for example, even though you pick up an Uncommon EvoChrome rifle at the start of the match, you’ll likely end up with a Mythic one at the end of the game – assuming you’re getting kills and enough damage.

Since they were first introduced, no other weapon has had the same mechanic as Chrome weapons, and now players want them back.

One user claimed they’re “amazing” to which another replied, “Genuinely miss them. The progression of making them stronger made me play more aggressively and made me a better player. They were solid weapons.”

Another user wrote: “I hate how they were a gimmick to that specific season and not a returning weapon. Changing rarity as they got more damage was so engaging. That season as a whole had great mechanics I just didn’t like the map all that much at the time.”

Meanwhile, another user said they were “a great equalizer for playstyles.” They explained, “You had to use them to level up or kill someone and get theirs. You couldn’t just camp, get lucky, and find a Mythic.”

“Epic needs to add more weapons like that,” one chimed in.

Fortnite is known to bring back past weapons, so there might be a chance we’ll see this weapon return in the future. For now, players can look forward to welcoming the next season with a new live event in the game.