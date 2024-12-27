Fortnite players call controversial Chapter 6 Season 1 weapon a “crutch”

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 introduced the Typhoon Blade, a sleek katana that turns players into combat speed demons. But not everyone is impressed.

The Typhoon Blade boasts impressive features. It boosts mobility by reducing stamina usage while sprinting and makes traversing the map a breeze.

In combat, it slashes builds and players alike, with three powerful attack modes. The Cyclone Slash hits hardest, dealing 90 damage and sending enemies flying. Found as loot or on the map, it’s not hard to get your hands on this sword – and therein lies the problem.

While some players see it as a game-changer, others are seething. This weapon has sparked fiery debates in the Fortnite community, with some calling it a “crutch for bad players.”

Fortnite’s Typhoon Blade is so OP players have devised an “anti-katana” loadout

The katana’s ability to quickly close distances has made long-range fighters scramble for “anti-katana loadouts.”

One disgruntled player shared their emergency loadout on the Fortnite Reddit subforum: Impulse Grenades, Void Oni Mask teleportation powers, and a rifle to keep sword-wielders far away. “I love sh*tting on katana crutches,” one player rejoiced.

Criticism has reached meme levels. “People are far too reliant on them this season,” one user commented. “They always try to close the distance, but I bust out my sword if they make it.” Another admitted, “Katanas are OP… against me. I couldn’t use one well to save my life.”

Still, some see the Typhoon Blade as part of Fortnite’s larger pattern. Seasonal mythics like Chapter 5’s Riot Shield or Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets have stirred similar outrage before.

Love it or hate it, the katana’s power feels undeniable this season. Yet, Fortnite’s loot pool is ever-changing. Players know the drill: powerful items are buffed, nerfed, or replaced to keep things fresh. So, don’t be surprised if Fortnite Status drops a katana nerf update soon.