Fortnite players blast lack of Marvel skins for the one Season that needs them

Marvel is once again the big hook for a headline Fortnite update and players have wasted no time questioning the lack of aptly-themed cosmetics to accompany Chapter 5 Season 4‘s release.

Pointing out their absence in a heavily upvoted thread on Reddit, one player criticized Epic’s decision to reintroduce “sweat” skins with the store’s usual refresh, adding, “I want Marvel characters for the Marvel season, bro.”

The complaint came despite this Season’s Battle Pass containing unlockable skins for War Machine, Mysterio, Doctor Doom, and more.

Article continues after ad

However, older, sought-after outfits not seen for months or even years have yet to return. Responses to the thread’s author took the opportunity to call out which superhero duds they wanted to be unvaulted.

Marvel/Epic Games Fortnite’s Venom skin hasn’t been purchasable in-game since August 31, 2023

“Bro give me f**king Spider-Man, please. I don’t care about Nick Eh 30 or sweat skins,” one stressed, while another questioned why they had to wait for anticipated releases such as the Iron Spider skin. “I’ve been waiting for the shop reset every day for that Iron Spider skin so I can instantly buy the whole bundle.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Dude I just want Ghost Rider and Venom to come back. Is that too much to ask for?” The requests continued.

While Epic’s plans for reprised cosmetics going forward aren’t known, Chapter 5 Season 4 has only just begun. It’s likely, though not guaranteed, that Marvel threads out of rotation for a long time will make their return over the next two months.

Until then, there’s still plenty of superhero-themed content available in-game. Gwenpool and Iron Man’s bunker are two hunts worth partaking in immediately after jumping from the Battle Bus. Meanwhile, there are an abundance of Marvel Easter Eggs scattered across Chapter 5 Season 4’s map.

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, if you’re making a beeline for this Season’s Battle Pass rewards, check out our guide on how to level up fast.