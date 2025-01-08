Fortnite players blast “greedy” skins claiming they should be free

Fortnite players have criticized “lackluster” skins being released in the Item Shop, stating they should instead be available as free skin styles.

Fortnite player chark_uwu posted to the FortniteBR subreddit on January 8, featuring images of the skins in question and expressing their frustations:

“This is starting to get concerning. 5 edit styles sold separately in just a week? Literally just last year these would be either free skins, PS+ packs, or just added to the skins they were based on. For reference, second picture is all free additions from 2018 to 2024.”

“Your second image is missing several – Bushranger comes to mind immediately, and Aura’s another one. Paradigm would also technically count,” a player cleared up, which the OP admitted: “Oh I know, it’s missing a ton of them, but that just proves how much better it was.”

Fortnite players say they’re “reskins of simple random skins”

Many agreed with the poster, including one player who gave a lengthy response:

“It pi**es me off that Epic has gone down the route of releasing obvious ‘these could’ve been styles’ skins as Item Shop skins. That’s literally the definition of money hungry… I’m sorry but I really don’t think we need reskins as separate skins… it really ruins the game.

“I wish Epic actually listened to its community and would stop this… it’s ridiculous and pitiful… they know damn well this stuff could be made styles but instead choose to make them ‘new skins’ with literally zero effort put into them.”

Dexerto / Epic Games Snowy Ops is a reworked skin for the character Evelynn, available in the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks.

“All these reskins of simple random skins that are nothing more than color changes being released as new skins is ridiculous,” one chimed in.

A player added: “Almost every decision is because of money. If you don’t buy them, they will bundle them,” as another replied, “The 800 V-Bucks skins are usually mostly reskins but for the more expensive I agree it’s really greedy of them.”

Despite concerns over the lack of free skin styles, Winterfest 2024 has just concluded, an event that offered players plenty of free cosmetic rewards as part of Fortnite’s annual festive celebrations.

Players could earn the Yulejacket skin for opening Christmas Presents by signing in on multiple days, while Snoop Dogg’s Santa Dogg skin was free for logging in on Christmas Day.

Additionally, during Chapter 6 Season 1, players can claim five different Fortnite skins and over 50 cosmetics completely free.