Fortnite players blast Epic for “unfair” Paradigm skin situation

The Fortnite community erupted after the rare Paradigm skin briefly returned to the game, with some players calling the situation “unfair.”

The Fortnite community was shocked to see an extremely rare skin return to the game on August 7. Paradigm, previously seen nearly 1,700 days ago in Season X, arrived in the Item Shop out of nowhere.

Of course, given the situation, some players who were lucky enough to log in during that specific time window immediately snatched the skin. Initially, Epic planned to remove the skin from recent purchases’ locker as it was unintentional.

But not long after, they stated that those who bought the skin could keep it and even get their V-Bucks refunded. Following the situation, many players who didn’t get the chance to cop her skin couldn’t help but blast Epic’s change of mind in a Reddit thread.

According to one user, if players can keep the skin, Paradigm should be brought back in the Item Shop to “give everyone a fair chance.”

“The only reason they pulled it so quickly was because it was a mistake and they intended to take it away from everyone. Now, because they have decided not to, they can’t punish the rest of the people who didn’t have a chance to log on and buy it.”

Additionally, players mentioned that this kind of situation just leads to “selectively rewarding some people while punishing others,” hence they demanded devs to put her back in the shop.

In the comments, many others agreed with this take. Some even pointed out players who would gatekeep the skin even when they didn’t have it before the incident.

“In EU, shop resets happen at 2 AM, no one is awake at this time so that is really unfair,” replied one user.

“Good ol’ ‘F**** you, I got mine,'” one user wrote.

Many players also demanded that the skin should just be given free to everyone. “The worst part is that the people who grabbed her will be getting her for free since their V-bucks will be returned. Doesn’t that mean everyone should get her for free? Lol. What a joke,” commented one user.

“I mean out of the whole thing the scummiest thing is they are apparently refunding the purchasers? Why?!? Huh?!?! If they refund the V-Bucks, they should remove the skin purchased with them or give the skin to all for free,” one chimed in.

It’s unknown whether or not something like this will happen again in the future, but for now, Epic has stated that future Battle Pass cosmetics may return to the Item Shop after a certain period.