Fortnite players blast Chapter 5 Season 3 as the “worst” ever

As Fortnite approaches its next chapter, players share their thoughts about how it feels like to play in Chapter 5, Season 3.

In the beginning, there was a lot of hype surrounding Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 3. Not only did the game announce a Fallout collab, but it also provided a mini live event building up to welcome the new season.

Though when the season finally began, it’s no secret that many were devastated by the new car meta nobody saw coming. Add an “overpowered” weapon to the list, and players can’t help but voice their frustrations regarding the state of the current chapter.

In a Reddit thread discussing the community’s opinion of this season, many players have claimed they didn’t enjoy Chapter 5, Season 3, to the point that some have even blasted it as the “worst” season ever.

Dexerto Fortnite players are fed up with the Magneto Power quest.

One user wrote: “It’s trash, the worst season I’ve ever played. I’ve been playing BR since season 3, but I’ve been playing FN since day 1 with STW. To me, the weapons are horrible, the map and POI are uninteresting, and there is too much focus on vehicular combat. I fell in love with FN the shooter, not Vigilante 8.”

“Was fun for like the first 3 days. Then it just was the worst season to date. Just a bad chapter,” commented another user.

One user claimed that it “was fun until Magneto gloves changed the meta,” to which another replied, “Right when I thought they balanced it well, they added those damn gloves lmao.”

“Worst season I’ve ever played by a mile, only the introduction of Reload made me not delete the game,” one said.

Meanwhile, some players mentioned how the Fallout collab felt “underwhelming”. One of them pointed out that the game not releasing Fortnite characters wearing the vault suit is “both surprising and stupid”.

With that in mind, the next season of Fortnite is fast approaching. According to rumors, this will be a Marvel season. Only time will tell what kind of meta it will introduce to the game.