Fortnite players believe revive was removed because it spoiled a future plot twist

Fortnite players think Epic Games might have let slip a big story beat too soon. The theory suggests Epic Games intended the mechanic for removing Doctor Doom’s henchmen to serve a later plot twist.

In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, Castle Doom became a central location. This new point of interest is home to Doctor Doom, whom you can defeat to earn his medallion and mythic, along with his henchmen.

When the season dropped, players could revive Doom’s henchmen after downing them. This mechanic allowed players to temporarily recruit these NPCs as allies for the rest of the match.

Recently, Epic Games pulled this feature without prior notice – and left no trace of its existence either. On Reddit, players speculated that its sudden removal might hint at a forthcoming story beat.

Commenters quickly warmed up to this theory. “Yeah, with how quickly it was removed, my guess is it wasn’t intended to be a feature at launch, but rather later on during the season,” one player mused.

Some believe the Doom Guards might later refuse to work for Doctor Doom, instead becoming allies for players. “This week’s history quest is headshotting them to take off the brain chip,” one player remarked, “so I’m sure next week is about them.”

Reactions continued with one player speculating, “No way ‘give a second chance’ is unintentional.”

When reviving a regular teammate in Fortnite, the prompt simply says “Revive.” Epic Games added a special touch by changing the button’s prompt to “Give a second chance” for Doom Guards. This change fuels the theory that Epic intended it for a future plot twist.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 keeps serving up unexpected storylines. And it’s not the first time a story beat has landed oddly – analyzing the end of Chapter 5 Season 3, Doctor Doom starts to look more like a hero than a villain.