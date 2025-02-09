Fortnite players beg for return of Valentine’s Day events Epic forgot

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, yet the festivities aren’t felt in Fortnite. Those looking for love won’t find it in Epic’s Battle Royale, and players want that to change.

Fortnite is known for the grand scope of their events, with players glued to the game partially due to the frequency of massive content updates. For instance, the Christmas event gave players presents to open every day and a reason to keep playing on top of other running events.

And, though Fortnite has recurring events that take place on most big holidays, Valentine’s Day has been left in the dust when it comes to implementing something truly special.

Special weapons like Cupid’s Bow haven’t been put in the game for years, and Fortnite players want to see some of this stuff come back for Valentine’s Day 2025.

Fortnite players want Valentine’s Day events back

To be clear, it’s not like Fortnite hasn’t celebrated Valentine’s Day. They’ll release a new skin or two for the event, often recycling skins from years past to populate the shop. And, in all fairness, there’s been a cute little Easter Egg added for 2025.

However, the last time something game-changing got put in was 2021 with Cupid’s Crossbow. Beyond that, Valentine’s Day hasn’t had a meaningful impact on Fortnite for years.

This is especially disappointing for fans who remember Season 8’s Share the Love event, one where players could work together to get a free Battle Pass all the way back in 2019. This also came with a duos mode where all players were given Cupid’s Bow, with every hit being a one-shot kill. Love at first sight, I guess.

A Love and War mode was also introduced in 2020, something players at the time adored.

The fact that Fortnite’s current offering for Valentine’s Day was outdone years prior has players feeling a bit stood up.

It’s been years since Valentine’s Day has enjoyed a real celebration in Fortnite.

“They stopped doing it after realizing 99% of Fortnite players don’t have a valentine,” said one Redditor. Brutal.

“They need to bring back the valentines crossbow this year and if they don’t, ima be mad,” said another.

In all honesty, the OG Cupid’s Bow is known for being pretty bad, anyways. But the idea of killing people with kindness is something players are into. After all, taking out a player while using a bad weapon has its own appeal.

With Fortnite leaving behind grand Valentine’s Day events years ago, it’s no surprise that players want something a bit more extravagant for 2025. And, who knows? Maybe we’ll get a nice Valentine’s Day surprise from the devs this year.