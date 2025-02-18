Fortnite players beg for one “cute” feature to stay in Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 has successfully introduced an addition that many players have fallen in love with, wishing for it to stay.

Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1, has been absolutely a world ride. It marked the first time ever that a virtual pop star became the headliner of Festival. Not to mention, extremely rare OG skins were also brought back.

As we approach the end of the current season, players tend to gather around and express their thoughts, including theorizing about what the game will bring next and discussing the current season’s state.

Unlike the Typhoon Blade weapon, which many can’t wait to get vaulted in Chapter 6, Season 2, many players are devastated that Sprites are potentially leaving.

Fortnite players aren’t ready to let go of Sprites

Sprites are a new item or gameplay mechanic that was first added in the current season. They’re small, adorable creatures that run away as soon as you get close to them – but pick them up, and you’ll be able to use their abilities. Though Earth sprites that stay in one place are… a little different.

As the upcoming Heist-themed season draws closer each day, many players are already convinced they’ll be gone, which has led them to feel devastated, as seen in a Reddit thread highlighting items and weapons that are likely leaving.

“I’m gonna miss those sprites so much,” one user wrote. “Nobody has ever cheered me more than that cutie patootie wind sprite every time I got an elimination. Gonna miss you, buddy!”

“Please! I’m about to cry. Sprites are the most wholesome thing they made. I’m gonna miss them so much when they vault them,” commented a different user.

epic games / dexerto A Water Sprite is a must-have as it restores your shield and health over time.

Meanwhile, one user jokingly said: “MY SPRITES. MY CHILDREN NOOO.”

“I really hope the sprites stay,” one chimed in. Many players have also begged Epic to turn them into back blings.

“I really hope the spirits come come back in some way. Something like back blings would be perfect they’re just so cute I don’t want to see them go,” one of them wrote.

Currently, if you have the Air or Water Sprites equipped but are not actively using their abilities, they’ll replace your back bling spot – a lot of people would like this to be something that can carry on in the game regardless of the season.