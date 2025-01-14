Fortnite players bash “annoying” emote wheel changes after Godzilla update

Fortnite’s latest Godzilla update shook things up – especially the Shining Span POI – but players are not thrilled with its Emote Wheel changes.

Fortnite’s Emote Wheel has always been an essential part of the game. It’s the one way to express yourself through dances like Take the L and The Griddy, as well as other animations, and gestures.

It’s a key feature for celebrating victories or mocking opponents, but the recent Godzilla update brought a change to the Emote Wheel that players aren’t exactly vibing with.

Article continues after ad

Over time, Fortnite’s UI has seen many adjustments, especially to the Emote Wheel. Originally, it allowed players to assign six emotes for quick access. But with the Godzilla update came a fresh overhaul that’s causing a stir.

The Fortnite Emote Wheel before and after

Epic Games/Reddit

As Fortnite evolved, the wheel became customizable and expanded, even adding slots for character-specific animations. The activation method changed too, from pressing the “B” key on PC to using the D-pad on consoles.

Article continues after ad

In 2024, the “hold and release” system was introduced for selecting emotes, though it didn’t win everyone over. Then, the wheel even expanded to weapon selection in the latest updates.

Article continues after ad

But it’s the changes to the Emote Wheel that came in January 14 that really upset the fanbase.

One player vented on Reddit, “Why won’t they just do it clockwise? I swear they used every option except the only logical one.” Another echoed their frustration with, “My god, they change that shi* every month, so annoying.”

One more player joked, “Oh good, I thought I messed up my presets or something lol, glad it wasn’t me.”

Article continues after ad





It’s not just the Emote Wheel that’s facing backlash. The new Quest UI also drew mixed reactions. While some players appreciate the updated look, others questioned its practicality. “This and the quest tab suck now,” one player concluded.

Despite these UI frustrations, Fortnite’s iconic skins, including the addition of Hatsune Miku, continue to impress. But as cool as the skins are, the game’s constant UI tweaks might be testing players’ patience.

Article continues after ad