Fortnite players are stumped why popular Marvel skin is age-restricted

Fortnite players are confused as to why one skin from the Marvel franchise has an age restriction to it while other skins from more mature properties don’t have this issue.

Aside from its Battle Royale aspects, Fortnite has been known for its massive list of cosmetics, whether from collabs or original character skins. In the current season alone, the game has brought plenty of new Marvel skins and items to spice things up.

Speaking of which, fans in a Reddit thread have brought up one issue with one Marvel skin introduced in a past chapter. Unlike most Fortnite skins, the Venom cosmetic is labeled age-restricted in the game, meaning you can’t use it in certain game modes.

One user mentioned that Venom was “marked as a 12+ skin” in Fortnite “for some dumb reason” despite the character being loved by kids and grownups alike. Meanwhile, earlier today, Fall Guys, “a 3+ game”, announced it’ll introduce a similar Venom skin in the multiplayer platformer.

Epic Games A closer look at the Venom skin in Fortnite.

“How is it fair that a game designed to be safe and perfect for children gets Venom completely unrestricted, yet Fortnite, a game made for teens, has him not only restricted to 12+ experiences but also unable to receive a Lego-style because of this, despite having several appearances in Lego media in the past?”

A lot of players in the comments were baffled as to why this is the case with Venom’s skin as well. “Venom and carnage, not for use in under T things. Meanwhile, the Predator is totally fine despite being a bug-faced demon. Yeah, it doesn’t make sense,” commented one user.

The same case also goes with Michael Myers, as despite being a well-known horror icon, the skin can be used across all game modes in Fortnite.

Another user claimed they didn’t understand why the symbiotes were T-rated to begin with. “They’re literally Spider-Man villains; they’re not that bad. Demogorgon and Xenomorph, I get it. Big Mouth, I sorta get. But the symbiotes? Really? Like you said, they even have Venom beans and Legos.”

Meanwhile, one user said that giving ratings on skins is a “dumb decision” overall. They explained that kids playing Fortnite probably already own skins from adult or older shows or “watch things they probably shouldn’t.”

Fortnite is known to have plenty of skins, even those from more mature-rated TV series or games. Though only some receive the age restriction treatment.