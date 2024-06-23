Fortnite players are loving Reload mode but there’s a catch

Fortnite’s all-new Reload mode is finally here, and while it’s a welcome addition, this particular issue is keeping some players from fully enjoying it.

After the reveal of a brief teaser and trailer featuring Kai Cenat, Sketch, Duke & more, the Fortnite Reload game mode has finally arrived in Chapter 5, Season 3. Bringing back some of the OG POIs like Tilted Towers and Retail Row, this mode lets you jump into a fast-paced match against other squads.

The highlight of this mode is that, aside from being able to get your hands on some of the OG weapons, the reboot mechanic has been tweaked. Unlike Battle Royale and Zero Build, players can be rebooted without having to collect their Reboot Cards and using a Reboot Van.

Article continues after ad

And so far, it’s clear that many are enjoying the OG experience all over again – seeing that Fortnite Reload managed to surpass other game modes in terms of concurrent players. That said, despite the thrill and excitement that this mode brings, some players have pointed out one major issue with it in a Reddit thread.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Tilted Towers is one of the POIs in Fortnite’s Reload mode.

“It’s good but why on earth there’s full squads of purple skull troopers and superhero skins doing quad edits in it I have no clue, don’t even get people like that in ranked,” mentioned one player, referring to sweats who have been known to use superhero skins.

Article continues after ad

“I wish it had SBMM because I have zero chance in every fight,” another user chimed in.

Other players also agreed that while the mode is a welcome addition to Fortnite, sweats have been ruining the experience for them, mostly due to the lack of SBMM or skill-based matchmaking.

Another user wrote: “It’s a f****ing sweatfest and it just feels like Epic has thrown out skill-based matchmaking because holy f****ing s****.”

Regarding this issue, one user argued that it is to be expected, given that Fortnite Reload is a “fast-paced mode,” hence it will attract “the sweatiest players.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

They added, “It’s always like that on every competitive game releasing a mode like that, sad reality.”

Overall, the experience of going against sweats will always be there no matter which mode you’re playing in Fortnite, but some players are noticing them more in the all-new game mode.