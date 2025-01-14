Fortnite players already torn over Hatsune Miku’s design for one big reason

Fortnite has officially announced its Hatsune Miku collab for the upcoming Festival season, but players aren’t happy because of one thing.

After cryptic tweets and an Easter Egg players have found in-game, Fortnite has finally unveiled its upcoming Hatsune Miku collab in all its glory. Now, the virtual Vocaloid singer is set to headline Season 7 of Festival Pass, which will be added in the Godzilla update.

As with any other artists featured in Festival, she is set to receive a plethora of cosmetics – both in the Item Shop and the music mode’s pass.

Though the community is already hyped to welcome her, players aren’t exactly fond of one particular thing.

Fortnite players think Hatsune Miku’s face doesn’t give her justice

epic games

One complaint that has been surfacing all over social media is related to her face, which many fans have described as “off” — at least compared to other anime skins in Fortnite and that it doesn’t exactly look similar to her 3D model in the Project DIVA games.

One user is convinced her face looks “weird” because they “tried not to make her look too anime.” Following this comment, a different user even said that she “looks like a rando cosplaying as Miku” instead of the actual character, making her appearance “so offputting looking.”

Another user didn’t hesitate to say: “I wish they just used her Project DIVA version; they messed up her face so badly,” referring to the Miku model in her rhythm game from SEGA, which has noticeably bigger eyes and smaller jaw.

sega A closer look at Hatsune Miku’s model in the Project DIVA game.

Meanwhile, one user claimed that her face is “the only bad thing” and hoped it can be fixed as it gave them an “uncanny valley effect.”

While there’s a lot of negative sentiment, some players have also pointed out that anime skins in Fortnite generally “look bad” in renders, and she’ll most likely look fine in the game.

“It looks fine and cell shaded skins don’t look too good in a 2D render,” said one user. Other fans have also argued that she still looks good regardless as her appearance resembles her old official artwork in 2007.

“People don’t get that Fortnite does still have it’s own artstyle… or like 1% of it. I don’t think she was supposed to look like the real thing,” added another user.

Overall, many are still hoping Epic will adjust her face in the comments.