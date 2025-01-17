Fortnite players already blown away by “epic” Godzilla event gameplay

Godzilla is finally live in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 and players are praising the devs for its “epic” gameplay.

For weeks, Fortnite players have been patiently waiting for Godzilla to make its way to the popular battle royale. Well, as of January 17, the King of Monsters has finally been unleashed, bringing with it some truly terrifying gameplay that has wowed Monsterverse fans.

Since the latest update dropped, portals have begun to crop up in Fortnite matches, giving players the chance to become the toothy titan. If you’re lucky enough to get the chance to transform into Godzilla, you’ll get to unleash some truly terrifying moves.

Everything from Godzilla’s signature atomic breath to his deadly stomps have been faithfully recreated. The first gameplay shared by Hypex shows just how imposing the great kaiju is, and fans are already hailing it as an “epic” update.

Fortnite players amazed by Godzilla gameplay

Posting via Twitter/X, renowned Fornite leaker, Hypex, shared a video of Godzilla in action. During the brief two-minute clip, we see a Hatsune Miku player enter a nearby rift. They then transform into a fiery meteorite, which then hurtles its way through the sky, crashing into the ground below.

The screen fades to black for a brief second, before the player emerges as Godzilla. What follows is utter chaos, as the toothy terror charges up his atomic breath before unleashing it toward nearby players, all the while they let out deafening roars.

It’s quite a spectacle and one that players have already begun to praise. “Holy shit, the visuals and audio… they nailed it,” wrote one commenter. Others couldn’t get over how tall Godzilla stood, with the beast towering well above the game’s buildings and POIs. “Holy moly, he’s freaking huge,” responded another excited fan.

Many players were also keen to highlight that Godzilla is already one of the best additions to the game, and can stand proudly amongst the Thanos’ event. “This is one of the best things they’ve ever added,” replied another excited player.

It’s clear that Epic has hit the mark with the Godzilla update, and the King of Monsters is already stomping his way into Fortnite players’ hearts. For more information on the Godzilla update, and his ability breakdowns, be sure to check out our Godzilla guide for tips on how to play as the creature in battle.

