Fortnite players agree this “essential” mobility tool is key to victory

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 3 is a season dominated by unlikely weapons, and now players claim you can’t win without a certain mobility tool.

In Chapter 5 Season 3, Fortnite’s weaponry landscape features several powerful options.

You could pick the Combat Shotgun for close to medium-range combat or the Heavy Impact Sniper for long range precision. Alternatively, you could grab some explosives and use them to blow players’ cars up.

But, according to a frustrated group of players on Reddit, your arsenal is rendered useless by one single weapon.

Article continues after ad

Players agree that Nitro Fists are the key to winning games. In fact, the owner of the post goes as far as saying “even if you don’t have them, your opponent will and they’ll just run away.”

Nitro Fists are a mobility and offensive tool introduced this season. With them, you can punch and slam enemies, or propel yourself into the air and escape danger.

Article continues after ad

This duality has become a controversial game-changer. Previous seasons had mobility tools like the Grapple Blade, but their offensive power wasn’t as strong.

Article continues after ad

In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, many assert that without Nitro Fists, victory is nearly impossible.

Players have noted a rise in opponents using these fists to evade combat and frustrate attackers.

One player noted their frustration: “I had a guy yesterday engage a fight with me. I managed to crack his shield but he just nitro fist’d away.”

Another player summed up their frustration, saying, “People try to ambush you, you damage them, they nitro and fist away off into the horizon.”

Article continues after ad

As the Chapter 5 Season 3 nears its mid-August end, Fortnite’s player count has been lower than usual in Battle Royale mode.

While Nitro Fists might be the latest craze, their impact reflects broader challenges within the game’s current “stale” meta. The season’s close could bring changes that either address or amplify these mobility issues.