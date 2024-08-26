Fortnite player with five-figure V-Bucks debt leaves everyone perplexed

One Fortnite player has managed to leave the community stunned after sharing an image of their account having a five-figure V-Bucks debt.

Fortnite takes its code of conduct seriously to provide players with a safe and fun environment. Break the rules enough and you might even find your account banned for 2 million days, as one player has experienced.

Though aside from being banned for inappropriate actions or social offenses, you can also risk your account getting into V-Bucks debt. This typically happens when a player uses certain exploits and stolen credit cards to obtain cosmetics.

While seeing minus V-Bucks isn’t new, one user has somehow managed to surpass over 33k V-Bucks debt in their account, leaving the community stunned. Titled “What is this?”, they shared an image of them having precisely negative 33,150 V-Bucks in a Reddit thread.

Though they didn’t elaborate on what exactly they did to get such a massive amount of debt, many other players quickly jumped in the comments to blast their actions, with some claiming the end result was deserved.

“Going into debt on Fortnite is wild,” commented one user. Another one mentioned: “It’s Epic Games punishing you for trying to cheat the system.”

Some players also theorized that the user likely used their parents’ credit card and got caught. The transaction was then refunded, which led to their account’s current situation.

“No more battle pass for you until you pay the piper,” joked one user, to which another replied, “or get it gifted to you, for a higher price, though.”

Meanwhile, some players couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation, saying, “Bro didn’t thank the bus driver.” Though a different user argued that he’d have to thank the bus driver “for a few seasons to get out of the hole he is in.”

“Hope you learned your lesson,” one chimed in.

So, in the end, it’s always ideal to purchase skins or V-Bucks legally, especially if your account already has some rare skins that won’t be returning to the game.

