Fortnite player “tortures” their opponent with the harshest musical treat

A Fortnite player is going viral for knocking down an opponent and using a popular alt-rock band to torture them before finishing them off.

Fortnite fans are finding a lot of enjoyment in a viral clip, which is spreading around Twitter/X at the moment.

The short video shows a player downing their opponent and then toying with them before they put them down for good.

Their form of torture, specifically, is to emote on them while playing a popular song from Weezer.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite player uses Weezer to play with their downed opponent

The clip is not a long one, but it is giving many fans a good laugh.

After downing their opponent, the recording player, rocking a shirtless Goku skin, begins to dance over them, all while the sound of Weezer’s “Buddy Holly” plays.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Once the loop ends, the player then finishes their opponent off mercilessly.

The caption for the post is a rather critical one, saying: “Knocking someone then forcing them to listen to Weezer might be the harshest form of torture ever.”

Article continues after ad

The post has sparked a plethora of memes in the comments, with one of the top ones being a recreation of the cover for Weezer’s Blue Album, but with various images of Goku in place of the band.

Others are more confused by the caption, with a user asking, “What’s wrong with Weezer?”

While it’s not clear whether or not the original poster truly has anything against Weezer, the clip itself is funny enough to be making the rounds on Fortnite social media despite the apparent dig at the band.

Article continues after ad