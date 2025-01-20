Fortnite player reveals genius strategy to expose bots in Godzilla update

The mighty Godzilla as seen on the island.

Fortnite’s Godzilla update has sparked creativity among players, with one fan uncovering a hilarious way to expose bots. And, for as long as Godzilla content stays on the Chapter 6 Season 1 map, you can try it too.

Bots, Fortnite’s AI-controlled opponents, were first introduced in 2019 during Chapter 2. They were designed to fill lobbies and make the game more approachable for new players. While the idea had merit, the execution hasn’t aged well.

Quiet changes made in late 2024 and early 2025 have made the bot issue worse. As dataminer AllyJax revealed that some 100-player lobbies now average just 12 real players. Bots can’t target critical weak spots anymore either, whether it’s player heads or Godzilla’s scales, making them even less effective opponents.

Article continues after ad

If you’re ever unsure whether the person shooting at you is a real player or a bot, just force them through Godzilla’s portal. If they transform, they’re human; if not, they’ve failed the CAPTCHA.

Article continues after ad

How to tell if an opponent is a bot in Fortnite (feat. Godzilla)

As part of the Titan Takedown event, the portal spawns randomly in matches, offering players a chance to transform into the King of the Monsters. It’s a high-stakes scramble to reach the portal first and wreak havoc as Godzilla, complete with mythic abilities like Atomic Breath.

Article continues after ad

But one player found an unexpected quirk in how the portal works: bots ignore it completely. Their video showcases bots wandering right past the portal without transforming, instantly outing themselves as AI.

Reactions from the community have been priceless. “You’re doing God’s work, my friend,” one player wrote. Others joked about the concept of a bot-controlled Godzilla, imagining the AI lumbering around aimlessly while players emote in its path.

With bots becoming a bigger problem, Epic Games may need to rethink their approach to matchmaking. Until then, at least the Godzilla portal offers players a way to laugh – and maybe even thrive – in the face of Fortnite’s bot invasion.

Article continues after ad