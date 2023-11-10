Fortnite player recreates original launch trailer in OG Mode

One Fortnite fan brought new nostalgia to the game by recreating its original launch trailer in Fortnite OG.

On November 3, Fortnite took a nostalgic turn by reintroducing elements from its original map, along with bringing back classic weapons and transportation modes. The return saw a huge increase in player base and broke the record for most players in a single day.

The battlepass for the season also added some original elements by updating the game’s most notorious skins. Players can play as a knight, banana or Ragnarok while listening to the original loading screen music.

The return of famous landing spots has brought back some added feelings for some of the OG players… Which brought on the idea for one fan to recreate the game’s very first trailer.

Epic Games The OG pass brings four new skins to the game.

Fortnite fans praise ‘amazing’ recreated launch trailer

Twitter user ‘Scare’ took the time to blend the original Fortnite trailer from 2017 with elements from Fortnite OG. The trailer itself takes places from the original trailer and recreates them in the updated version of the game.

The video quickly gained traction within the community. The post currently has over 5,000 likes and 1,000 retweets, with close to 200,000 views.

“Really cool,” said one user. “I can only imagine how long this took. Have a repost!”

Some users even suggested that Epic Games should have sone something similar to bring back Fortnite OG with style.

“You killed it, one of the most faithful ‘trailer’ recreations I have ever seen,” said another user. “I like how you used the new skins as well. Great job!”

Multiple users on Twitter asked Scare how long the video took to create – which, according to Scare, took around three to four days of working five hours a day on the project.