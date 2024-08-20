Fortnite player perfectly sums up each area on Chapter 5 Season 4 map

One Fortnite player has divided the Chapter 5 Season 4 map into sections to summarise the state of each area of the Battle Royale island map, including the most popular, best, and forgotten about parts.

Epic has shaken up Fortnite’s Chapter 5 map once again with the release of the Marvel-themed Absolute Doom season. The update has added three new POIs to mark Doctor Doom’s reign, such as Castle Doom, Doomstadt, and The Raft.

Despite the new season only being out for three days, Fortnite creator Fitzyleaks perfectly summed up the state of the Chapter 5 map with the changes in a post to his Twitter/X account on August 19.

They split this season’s Battle Royale map into eight different parts, each labeled with brief summaries. These included: “Forgotten,” Goated rotation,” “Half of the lobby dies here,” and “Who lands here now.”

“Best POI this season is The Raft in my opinion. It’s action packed almost every match + boss drops cool stuff,” the creator added. This matches our guide’s ranking as the best landing spot in Fortnite.

The post quickly went viral for its accuracy, garnering over twenty-three thousand likes and many players agreeing with the breakdown of the map. “This is beautifully true,” one simply stated.

“The forgotten zone is so damn boring. I don’t understand how it hasn’t been updated yet. This map needed WAY more change. I don’t even go to the new locations because it’s too chaotic,” another added.

On the other hand, some felt as if Mount Olympus POI, which was under the “3 people lands here” section, and other “quieter” spots, such as The Nitrodome categorized under “who lands here now,” were unfairly treated.

“Most of the old places have a ton of Avengers Chests and I personally land Nitrodrome for the War Machine stuff,” one highlighted.

“Proudly one of the three people landing at Mount Olympus,” another chimed in.

All things considered, Fitzyleaks has managed to sum up the patterns of the Chapter 5 Season 4 map, which most areas have remained true throughout the entire chapter, despite any of the new POI and major map changes.

If you want to switch up the locations you land at during the new Fortnite season, we have provided complete guides on the best chest spawn locations on the map and where you can find every Dr. Doom and Avengers chests across the island.