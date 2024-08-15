Fortnite player horrified by grim discovery about Doom’s castle in Chapter 5 Season 4

In a new teaser image for Doctor Doom’s castle in Chapter 5 Season 4 of Fortnite, fans suddenly realized that the infamous villain’s throne looked a bit too familiar.

The Absolute Doom event beginning on August 16 is a Marvel-themed Season bringing back old mythics and new skins of fan-favorite superheroes and villains, such as Victor von Doom.

One Reddit user pointed out a horrifying feature of Doctor Doom’s castle, specifically with the throne, as it looked just like The Thing from The Fantastic Four.

This would mean that Doctor Doom turned The Thing into his own personal throne. Many replies were shocked at how dark this was, with one user saying “Damn, that’s cold as sh*t…”

Another comment pointed out something worse: “that is specifically his skin, meaning either killed and skinned him or pulled his skin off with him being alive.”

You wouldn’t imagine this being in a game where the core audience is children, even another reply said “thats actually quite wild for a kids game.” Someone else responded that the game’s ESRB rating was T for Teen, but it’s still wild to think about.

Players more familiar with Doom weren’t so caught off guard at this discovery. Someone stated that Doom hates the Fantastic Four and “wouldn’t be surprised if he makes Reed into his personal toilet paper or something.”

“Another fan made a pun out of it and said, “That’s Grimm,” a nod to The Thing’s actual name, Ben Grimm.

Although The Thing is down for the count, the rest of the heroes’ demise is still unknown. The teaser for the Fantastic Four eluded to the possibility of skins, but it could’ve also signified the heroes’ deaths in this universe at the hands of Doctor Doom.

Fans will have to wait until they get their hands on Chapter 5 Season 4’s new map to see what other horrors lie within Doctor Doom’s castle.