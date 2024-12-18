Fortnite player hit with lawsuit for software & hardware cheats in tournament

In response to a Fortnite player cheating during a tournament, Epic Games responded with legal action.

Epic Games restructured the rules for competing in FCNS Divisional Cups and other competitive Fortnite tournaments for cash prizes to combat cheating. All cash prizes are now at the highest level of competitions so you have to advance through multiple rounds before being able to compete for them.

In addition, Epic Games warned players, “Anyone found teaming up with a cheater in a tournament will face a minimum 28-day competitive ban, which will increase in duration with every subsequent violation.”

If players have a competitive ban of 14 days or longer, they won’t be able to compete in FCNS tournaments during that season or any season that the ban overlaps with. In the future, Epic Games plans to look into other additional requirements before being eligible to play.

Epic Games cracks down on cheating in competitive tournaments

Most importantly, Epic Games explicitly said, “We’re also ramping up legal action against both players who cheat and cheat sellers.”

That proved to be accurate, as CharlieIntel reported, “Epic Games says they have filed a lawsuit against a Fortnite player for using cheats during a Fortnite tournament.”

“This week we filed a lawsuit against a player who cheated in our tournaments,” Epic Games said. This player used cheating software and hardware and tried to avoid getting caught by using multiple accounts. It didn’t work. Cheating has no place in Fortnite and we’re doing everything we can to stop it, including legal action.”

It remains to be seen what the result of the legal dispute will be.

If players want to get involved in competitive action but missed the initial FCNS Trial, there is still an opportunity. Fortnite hosts Battle Royale Ranked Cups each weekend throughout the season, and earning at least 50 points during a Ranked Cup unlocks the Ranker’s Shogun ‘Brella.

If that isn’t enough to scratch the competitive itch, OG Ranked is one of the most popular game modes in the battle royale.