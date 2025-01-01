Fortnite player handsomely compensated for wrongful 2-week ban

A Fortnite player received a generous V-Buck compensation package after a wrongful 2-week ban was reversed.

Fortnite’s banning policies got tighter in 2024 to crack down on cheaters and maintain fair play. Epic Games implemented stricter rules to protect competitive integrity.

Players caught cheating in tournaments now face harsh penalties, like a 28-day minimum ban for teaming or other rule violations. This is all part of Epic’s effort to ensure players are competing fairly. And for those who break the rules, there’s no way around it.

One unlucky player found themselves caught up in an error and hit with a two-week ban. However, Epic Games quickly acknowledged the mistake and took action.

Epic Games really said, “Sorry. Here, have 2,000 V-bucks”

Epic Games sent the wrongfully banned player an email to the player stating, “We incorrectly took action against your account. We have reversed this action and granted 2,000 V-bucks to your Fortnite account as compensation for the error and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

The player shared their unexpected windfall on Reddit, saying, “I’ll take it anytime for 2k V-bucks.”

Other Fortnite players couldn’t resist commenting, with one saying, “Epic sent you on a paid vacation bro,” and another joking, “Does anybody wanna get me banned for no reason?”

While it may seem like Epic Games is showering players with freebies, this isn’t the first time they’ve made a generous gesture. In 2024, the company accidentally released a rare skin in the Item Shop but offered refunds to players who had bought it. They even handed out a free cosmetic to everyone after mistakenly distributing a reward meant for a select group.

Still, don’t get too comfortable. Epic Games might throw you some V-bucks, but they can just as easily strike when necessary.

In December, the company wrapped up the year by suing cheaters who used hardware to manipulate tournament outcomes. If you break the rules, you might find yourself facing more than just a temporary ban.