Fortnite player finds out OP meta to dodge Lock-On Pistol in Chapter 5

A Fortnite player has found the perfect OP item to dodge Lock-On Pistol shots in Chapter 5 Season 1 and it’s genius. Here’s how it works.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 offers a wide variety of weaponry, and with the help of weapon mods, you may modify the basic loot pool to fit your play style. The season has altered players’ use of weaponry significantly, whether it’s utilizing Snipers to quickly scope a nearby opponent or a shotgun to deal damage from a distance.

Epic Games The Lock-On Pistol automatically aims at the enemy and fires a barrage of shots.

Similarly, players have access to new weapon unvaults every week, expanding their options for creating optimal loadout. With the January 9th, 2024 hotfix, the Lock-On Pistol was one of the weapons that returned.

The weapon’s signature hitscan feature allows it to quickly lock onto enemies from a distance and unleash a barrage of burst shots, each one dealing around 25 damage. Despite the weapon’s status as the game’s official aimbot, a player has discovered a powerful meta that greatly improves your ability to dodge those shots this season.

Fortnite player discovers Ballistic Shield as the perfect meta to dodge Lock-On Pistol shots

A Reddit user named wizard680 shared a clip of their Fortnite gameplay as they used a Lock-On Pistol at an opponent carrying a Ballistic Shield. In the clip, the user is approximately 20 mts away from their opponent as they try to lock onto them using their weapon.

Turns out the pistol cannot lock on an enemy carrying a Ballistic Shield as it stops the auto-aim feature of the weapon. While the user managed to grab the win, they had to resort to other methods to get around the shield and eliminate the opponent.

The user then wrote in the thread explaining the scenario and said, “So after five hours I finally got another chance to try the lock on pistol against the riot shield. Because the pistol cannot see the player, the pistol cannot lock onto the shield. So the gun is literally useless when faced against the shield.”

Several players looking at the perfect meta to counter the aimbot weapon turned in their comments. One such user said, “It’s really dumb how the new weapons they put into the game or returning ones like lock on are just absolutely trash compared to the current “meta”, both casual and competitive.”

Another chimed in, “Of course. Another reason why the shield ruined the game.” A third user commented, “New stealth technology dropped.”

While the Ballistic Shield has been called indestructible by Chapter 5 Season 1 players, we’ve got the perfect method for you right here to counter the Fortnite item.