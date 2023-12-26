Fortnite player discovers missing feature to change Festival notes speed

A Fortnite player has discovered a highly useful feature that changes the speed of falling notes in Festival game mode. Here’s how it works and how fans reacted to the same.

2023 was a fantastic year for Fortnite. Starting with Season OG, Epic Games took players right back to Chapter 1, introduced three new games to the Fortnite ecosystem later, and tweaked the game with new movement mechanics and features like a UI overhaul.

As an enjoyable distraction from the nail-biting action of Battle Royale, users love LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Festival modes. Among those, Harmonix, makers of Guitar Hero, have released Fortnite Festival, a musical game in which players take on the role of a singer, guitarist, bassist, or drummer and compete to earn five stars by matching musical notes.

Although each song in Festival mode has four different difficulty settings, some players have complained about the inability to keep up with the incredibly fast tempos of higher levels. The good news is that one player has figured out how to adjust the tempo of falling notes for every song in the game mode.

Fortnite player shows how to change notes speed in Festival mode

A user named Bee has shared a video clip of themselves on X, chilling in the backstage of Fortnite Festival where they reveal the interesting feature at hand. They address Fortnite Festival players who are unaware of a game setting that allows them to change the speed of falling notes for each song.

According to Bee, you must first head to the Settings Menu from the sidebar, then navigate to the Game tab denoted by a gear icon. Once there, scroll down or snap to the Festival mode settings.

Under Festival, you’ll see an option called Track Speed with an adjustable slider. You can either decrease or increase the slider value to make your notes fall slower or faster than usual. This is similar to the adjustable tempo settings in Festival Jam mode.

Upon discovering the feature in Festival Main Stage, players expressed their amusement and shared their thoughts on the same. One such player commented, “Been playing on 2x since release, how did people not know this?”

Another chimed in, “I’ve done it already and it’s way more fun on 1.5x.” When asked how it works, a user pointed out and said, “It doesn’t change the speed of the song. It spaces the notes out more and makes them come at you faster, so they still hit at the same time.”

While Festival might not be the most popular game mode among the three, check out our review of LEGO Fortnite and other coverage about Fortnite right here at Dexerto.