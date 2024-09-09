Fortnite player discovers brutal counter to Armor of Doom and it isn’t a weapon

One Fortnite match during the Absolute Doom season revealed a merciless counter to the overpowered Armor of Doom item.

When Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 started, players enjoyed the superhero mythics added back to the loot pool. These included War Machine’s Arsenal, Captain America’s Shield, and Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets. However, Epic nerfed the loot pool significantly as the season went on.

Eventually, players began discovering ways to counter these powerful mythics, prompting them to opt for a more well-rounded selection of loot to increase their chances of victory. However, one legendary item continued to be challenging to counter: the Armor of Doom.

Luckily, one player found a brutal counter to Armor of Doom and shared their experience on the FortniteBR subreddit. The user named PronTron shared a clip where they claimed the Isle of Doom while in a 5-tick storm and transforming into Doom’s Chosen.

Soon, they realized they were being hit by 25 tick damage instead of five, so by the time PronTron was gliding down to get inside the safe zone, they ended up being eliminated by storm damage. While sharing the clip the user said, “Dying during the Doom transformation feels bad.”

The mythic only has a 5% spawn rate in the Isle of Doom landmark and grants players actual powers of Doctor Doom with 1,000 health and invincibility factor which leads to a sweet “Victory Von Doom” if you manage to get it.

The clip drew the attention of several players who questioned the affected tick damage to those wearing Armor of Doom versus the regular loopers in a match. One simply slammed the user, saying “F***ing around in the storm this late in the game is dumb though. OP got himself killed.”

The majority of players also lambasted the egregiously long animation when a looper claims the Armor of Doom, saying it was the reason PronTron was eliminated in the first place.

Regardless, after a small weekend buff to the Isle of Doom, spawn rates have returned to normal. However, Epic has hinted that the same buff structure may return in the coming weeks.