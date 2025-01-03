Fortnite player cosplays Chainsaw Man skin with cosmetics

A Fortnite player just created a brilliant makeshift Chainsaw Man skin using existing cosmetics.

Fortnite has become the ultimate playground for anime crossovers. From Naruto and Dragon Ball to My Hero Academia, the game has long embraced pop culture with skins and mechanics from famous anime.

However, despite all these collaborations, Chainsaw Man has yet to make an official appearance. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see characters like Denji, Power, and Makima enter the game.

Article continues after ad

Leaks have hinted at upcoming anime like One Piece, but no solid confirmation about Chainsaw Man has surfaced yet. In fact, a Change.org petition was created, outlining designs for Denji’s transformation emote and other themed items – but nothing has come of it so far.

So, one Fortnite player decided to take matters into their own hands.

Epic Games didn’t give us a Chainsaw Man skin, but this player did

Instead of waiting for an official skin, he recreated one using cosmetics already available in the game—some dating back to the game’s early seasons.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Their creation includes the Crewmate Backbling from Among Us, the Chainpalms Contrail, and the Chain Surfer Glider.

The base skin is Snap, with the Cranial Glow helmet to complete the chainsaw head look. This highly customizable skin from Chapter 3 is key – allowing them to change the headpiece and armpieces, making it perfect for a Chainsaw Man cosplay.

The result is far from perfect, hence why the poster joked, “How far do I gotta walk?” But it’s undeniably clever and manages to capture the essence of the character in a unique way.

Article continues after ad

As expected, fans had plenty of opinions. One player joked, “Nah, that ain’t Chainsaw Man, that’s Ripsaw Dude,” while another pointed out, “Bootleg recreations like these will always be funnier and cooler than the actual character getting added.”

The enthusiasm for this DIY cosplay was definitely evident. With Chainsaw Man’s popularity skyrocketing, Fortnite could eventually be forced to include Denji. After all, the game has already welcomed a literal Toilet Man with Skibidi Toilet.

Article continues after ad