Fortnite player banned for 2 million days leaves community stunned

One Fortnite player has shared a screenshot of their account being banned for over two million days, leaving the community shocked and questioning what they did.

As an online multiplayer game, Fortnite has its own code of conduct to ensure players compete in a safe and fun environment. By now, it’s clear that cheating, teaming, exploiting glitches, and even using Roblox exploits can impact your Fortnite account.

Aside from gameplay offenses, players can also receive a social ban, which, depending on the severity of their action, can result in losing access to voice and text chat features. Generally, this kind of ban lasts a week.

However, one player has shocked the community by posting a screenshot of their account getting social banned for just under three million days.

The user didn’t elaborate further on what they did to get such a lengthy ban, and it’s also unknown whether or not this was a visual glitch. Nonetheless, many players were stunned to see this, with some not hesitating to poke fun at the situation.

“Did you declare war on a country?” joked one curious player. Meanwhile, another user couldn’t help but wonder: “What the f**** did you say? Did you channel your inner early CoD, BG, or Halo lobby voice?”

Another player asked: “Happy to see they are cracking down but dang… What the hell was said?”

In the comments, one player even suggested that they have their “account passed down through generations” so that “their voice would be heard one day.”

“I don’t know what you did but I’m already siding with Epic,” one chimed in.

Following this, some players claimed that toxic players deserved such punishment. “Just a note to be kind: not everybody who plays the game is being competitive and uses it for a break from real life,” one of them wrote.

Overall, this should serve as a reminder for players not to break the game’s rules. After all, it would be a shame to lose a Fortnite account with skins that will never return over something trivial.