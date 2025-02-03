Fortnite player baffled over failed unban attempt despite not cheating

Epic Games has banned a longtime Fortnite player who returned after a three-year hiatus to try the new season—and then refused to unban them. The developers confirmed it wasn’t due to cheating, but it has left the player scratching their head.

Fortnite player whyvinniecry shared their frustration on the FortniteBR subreddit, titling their post, “This is just hilarious to me.”

“So I haven’t played Fortnite for probably three years. I hop on here and there to buy a skin. This season was the first season that I’ve actually played, got level 330 and out of nowhere got banned. But not for cheating,” they explained.

Following the player appealing their ban, the developers provided a lengthy response, which was featured in an image alongside the post:

“I can confirm there are no signs of suspicious activity or an unauthorized incident that could have resulted in a ban. Kindly note that since it has been determined that it was accurately applied due to violations of the game’s guidelines, it cannot be removed or overturned.”

Without a specific guideline being provided, the poster and the Fortnite community were left confused about what violation led to the ban and why it couldn’t be overturned.

Fortnite community tries to crack the case

“Unjust or not, this response is a complete and utter joke at best,” a player commented, as one more chimed in, “They really baited you out by explaining that you did nothing wrong, and then at the very end saying they just can’t unban you.”

Another claimed the feedback was AI-generated, “It’s an AI response. Marvel Rivals ‘customer service’ has the exact same writing style and has been confirmed to be AI responses. I’d keep trying with Epic Support until they get you a human response.”

Epic Games Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 1 is themed around ancient Japanese Samurai.

However, several couch detectives tried to crack the case, as many suspected the player wasn’t telling the full truth in the post. “They did kind of set you up for good news which is messed up, but me thinks you’ve been a bad boy and got banned and might not have mentioned your part in it to Reddit,” one comment echoed this sentiment.

Whyvinniecry shared a possible explanation in response: “I was thinking about it—maybe I got banned for calling myself dog s**t at the game every time I die. It’s a habit… I say that to myself to get better idk. Other than that, I’m a pretty competitive player. I don’t use vulgar language in games.” He added, “Most of the time I prefer being quiet and ignoring people even when they trying to talk to me.”

Regardless of the cause, the Fortnite player will need to continue following up with Epic’s customer service for any chance at resolving the ban. However, given the developers’ final statement that “it cannot be removed or overturned,” the chances remain slim.