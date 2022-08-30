Fortnite Play Your Way Quests: All Island Codes & free rewards

Fortnite’s Play Your Way Quests are the latest set of challenges to arrive in the popular battle royale, and we’ve got all the details you need including Island Codes and the rewards you can unlock.

Every now and then, Epic Games will add a special set of challenges to Fortnite to give players an extra opportunity to earn XP and free cosmetics alongside the usual weekly challenges and Vibin’ Quests.

The latest themed challenges to arrive are the Play Your Way Quests, which require players to work through various maps in Creative Mode such as Escape The World Parkour and Frozst Survival.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to earn all of the Play Your Way Quest rewards, including details of the challenges and the Island Codes that will get you into each map.

All Play Your Way Quests in Fortnite

Here are all of the Play Your Way Quests currently available in Fortnite:

Complete achievements at Rainbow Crossroads (5)

Complete achievements at Rainbow Crossroads (10)

Throw some paint at Rainbow Crossroads (20)

Eliminate 3 opponents without dying in One Shot Gun Game (5)

Eliminate opponents in One Shot Gun Game (55)

Deal 10000 damage in 10 seconds in Frozst Survival (1)

Reach level 20 in Frozst Survival (1)

Complete 3 Biomes in Escape the World Parkour (1)

Complete Escape the World Parkour (1)

Deal damage to opponents in GO GOATED! (5000)

Destroy Structures in GO GOATED! (50)

Outlive Monsters in Monster Wars (3)

Spend Gold in Monster Wars (750)

Each one of these quests will reward you with 10,000 XP when completed, so that’s a total of 130,000 XP you could earn to make some decent progress on your Battle Pass.

These quests need to be completed by Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 4AM PT / 7AM ET / 12PM BST.

Island Codes for the Fortnite Play Your Way Quests

Here are all of the Island Codes you’ll need to complete the Play Your Way Quests:

Map Code Rainbow Crossroads 0487-8528-5944 One Shot Gun Game 0345-9115-1287 Frozst Survival 2228-7588-2382 Escape The World Parkour 6831-5416-6480 GO GOATED! 3305-1551-7747 Monster Wars 4164-3090-6037

You can enter these codes by pressing the ‘change mode’ button from the lobby, then scrolling across to the ‘Island Code’ tab at the top of the screen.

Some of these maps are also accessible from the ‘Play Your Way’ row in the Discovery menu.

How to get all Play Your Way Quest rewards in Fortnite

Here are all of the Play Your Way Quest rewards in Fortnite and how you can unlock them:

Reward How to get it Taco Takeoff Loading Screen & Back Board Back Bling (Brite Boarder) Complete 1 Play Your Way Quest Cuddle Team Leader Loading Screen & Back Board Back Bling (Cuddle Kickflip) Complete 4 Play Your Way Quests Above The Clouds Wrap & Back Board Back Bling (Goofy Fin) Complete 7 Play Your Way Quests Kaleido Crusher Pickaxe & Back Board Back Bling (Llamasploded) Complete 10 Play Your Way Quests

Remember you’ve only got until Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 4AM PT / 7AM ET / 12PM BST to complete all of the quests and unlock each reward, so get them while you can.

