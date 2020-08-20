Fortnite planning to add inventory-upgrading Midas Flopper in Season 4

Fortnite Season 4 is reportedly set to overhaul the fishing system in a big way with all-new Floppers being dropped into the map - some of which can supposedly upgrade your full loadout.

Season 4 is right around the corner and new information appears to be slipping through the cracks with each passing hour. From the overall theme of the season to new Limited-Time Modes in the works, plenty of key details are leaking early.

We’ve known for quite some time that Epic is planning on adding more fish-types to Fortnite. A June 25 leak outlined five Floppers that had surfaced in the Season 3 files. Now it appears as though another can be added to the list, as the Midas Flopper has been revealed ahead of time.

This unique fish comes with a game-changing effect that upgrades your entire inventory in the blink of an eye. Here’s what the Fortnite community can expect as the Season 4 update rolls around.

In Season 4 there will be a "Midas Flopper" that turns your entire inventory to Legendary rarity, This is according to @StonewallTabor's latest video, also the pro fishing rod i leaked a while ago will be a thing, it only fishes rare floppers. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 20, 2020

A major focus in Season 4 is going to be an overhaul to the current fishing system, according to Fortnite YouTuber ‘Tabor Hill.’ As a result of these changes, there will also be “upgraded fishing rods,” he explained in an August 19 upload. These will be the only rods that can “catch certain types of fish.”

So you’ll first have to acquire one of the new rods before trying to hunt down the new Floppers. However, it could be well worth the effort. After all, it’s allegedly the only way to acquire an upcoming “ultra-rare Midas fish.”

“If you catch this fish and you eat it, all weapons in your current inventory will automatically turn Legendary.” Regardless of your current loadout, even if you’re running with full common gear, everything will be bumped up to Legendary. This could easily swing momentum in your favor if things are looking dire towards the late-game.

Due to just how powerful this effect is, it’s supposedly one of the rarest Floppers coming in Season 4. The current Mythic Goldfish has a one in a million chance of spawning. So Hill doesn’t quite think it’ll be “as rare,” though it will still be hard to find.

This game-changing fish could certainly tip the battle royale on its head once Season 4 arrives. However, do take this information with a grain of salt. “There’s always a chance that they cut it or removed it,” he said. Though it “was definitely a thing about two weeks ago.”

Fortnite’s next seasonal update is arriving on August 27. Therefore, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see if the Midas Flopper makes it to the live game.