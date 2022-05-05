Fortnite Omega Knight Quests: Where to find all Level Up Token locations

Omega Knight Quests have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and we’ve got all of the Level Up Token locations to help you complete them.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2’s Level Up Quest Pack has arrived. If you purchase it, there will be seven Level Up Tokens to find across the map each week, with each one granting an instant level up to your Battle Pass.

It’s a great way to unlock anything you’re missing before the current season ends, but that’s not all, as you’ll also get the Omega Knight skin and a few matching cosmetics when you collect enough Level Up Tokens.

To help you complete these quests and level up fast, we’ve got locations for each Level Up Token in the Fortnite Omega Knight Quest Bundle below.

Contents

Week 1 Omega Knight Level Up Token locations

Here are all of the Omega Knight Level Up Tokens in Week 1:

Next to Seven Outpost II , which is on a hill northwest of Logjam Lumberyard.

, which is on a hill northwest of Logjam Lumberyard. Next to Seven Outpost V , which is northwest of Camp Cuddle

, which is northwest of Camp Cuddle Towards the edge of the cliff face southwest of Greasy Grove .

. Next to the zipline’s tallest point south of Tilted Towers .

. On a small hill at the southeast corner of Coney Crossroads .

. Next to Seven Outpost VII , which is on a small island east of Sanctuary.

, which is on a small island east of Sanctuary. Just south of Tumbledown Temple, which is west of The Joneses.

Level Up Tokens will appear on the minimap when you get close enough, so as long as you follow the directions above, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding them.

How to unlock all Omega Knight cosmetics in Fortnite

Here are all of the Omega Knight cosmetics and how to unlock them in Fortnite:

Cosmetic How to unlock Omega Knight Skin Purchase the Omega Knight Level Up Quest Bundle Knight’s Torment Back Bling Complete 7 Omega Knight Quests Knight’s Torment Pickaxe Complete 14 Omega Knight Quests Knight’s Torment (Aurum Eques Style) Complete 21 Omega Knight Quests Omega Knight (Aurum Eques Style) Complete 28 Omega Knight Quests

There are only seven Level Up Tokens to find each week, so you’ll be able to unlock one cosmetic every time a new set of Omega Knight Quests are released.

The bonus Aurum Eques Styles give a different appearance to the Omega Knight Skin as well as the Knight’s Torment Back Bling and Pick Axe.

How to get the Omega Knight Quests in Fortnite

To get access to the Omega Knight Quests, you’ll need to purchase the Omega Knights Level Up Bundle from the in-game shop. It costs 1,200 V-Bucks, which is a pretty good deal.

This bundle also gives you access to the Omega Knight skin and matching cosmetics, as well as the chance to level up through the Battle Pass quicker by completing quests.

That’s everything you need to know about the Omega Knight Quests! Check out some more Fortnite guides below:

