Fortnite OG update tanks playtime XP reward

Fortnite’s latest OG update just sucker-punched one of the easiest ways to farm XP. The once-reliable playtime XP system is now a shadow of its former self, leaving players scrambling for alternatives.

For years, Fortnite’s XP system has been a mix of quest rewards, creative farming, and passive playtime XP. Playtime XP lets players rack up levels just by staying active. Different modes offer varying amounts, with Fortnite Reload leading at 600,000 XP per day. It’s an effortless way to progress – until now.

With the Fortnite OG Season 2 update, that sweet, steady XP drip has turned into a drought. Before the update, players earned 600 XP per minute.

Now they can only get a measly 5 XP per minute. That’s a 99% nerf without any type of warning.

Fortnite OG Season 2 has the worst XP rate in the game after 99% nerf

For comparison, Fortnite Reload still gives 60,000 XP every 15 minutes and LEGO Fortnite grants 38,000 XP every 10 minutes. Even Fortnite Festival, which barely hands out XP, offers 4,000 XP every 10 minutes.

But OG is now the absolute worst XP source in the game.

The frustration is palpable. FNAssist, a known Fortnite data tracker, broke the news: “Playtime XP for OG has been NERFED by 99%: 600 XP/min ➥ 5 XP/min.”

Players responded with outrage. One player questioned, “Gotta be an error, surely?” while another dismissed the update as “lame asf.”

Others mocked the drastic reduction, with one sarcastically remarking, “Wow. So much.” Disbelief, frustration, and plenty of complaints directed at this unprecedented change.

Epic hasn’t commented yet, but if this wasn’t a mistake, it’s a brutal shift. Fortnite OG still brings nostalgic weapons and locations in Season 2, but this XP change is one throwback no one wanted.

With players grinding harder than ever for XP with 2025’s changes to modes and shared XP, this update just made the climb steeper.