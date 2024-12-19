Fortnite OG tests reveal how many bots are in matches and it’s incredibly high

A new study on Fortnite OG mode reveals a startling fact: lobbies are dominated by bots.

Epic Games introduced bots in Chapter 2 to fill lobbies, level the playing field, and support newcomers. Bots mimic players with low skill levels, performing basic tasks like shooting, building, and looting.

You can usually spot a bot by its robotic movements and nonsensical behavior – missing shots, not crouch-walking, and opening chests only to walk away empty-handed.

Bots aren’t exactly everyone’s favorite. Competitive players despise them for being too predictable, boring, and disruptive in high-level matches. Overall, though, the community has come to accept that in a non-ranked match, you’ll run into a few bots. But it’d appear that there are more than a few.

After Fortnite OG’s launch in early December, a Fortnite leaker ran tests and discovered that only 12 of 100 players in matches were human – 88% were bots.

You didn’t git gud, you’re just playing against bots

Player and leaker AllyJax tested Fortnite OG mode across multiple lobbies and regions. Results were consistent and clear: the number of human players capped at 12. In some cases, only 11 real players appeared.

Still, Fortnite OG mode – a wildly popular throwback experience – suffers from bot-filled lobbies. AllyJax’s findings confirm no match had more than 12 humans, regardless of circumstances.

The results shocked Fortnite’s community. Players described the situation as “genuinely crazy” and speculated that ranked modes might be drawing players away from OG matches.

It’s hard not to deride this as a bug, especially with Fortnite OG seeing an all-time high player count in both ranked and normal modes.

Ranked OG mode still guarantees “100% human” lobbies, AllyJax assured, while regular Battle Royale modes have a higher human-to-bot ratio (40 real players on average).

Some players replicated the test and verified the results using the Discord bot from The Dub server. In fact, you can try it out yourself if you join this community.

Epic Games has not addressed the study’s accuracy or clarified whether the findings reflect a bug or an intended feature.