Fortnite OG Season 2 trailer reveals 3 throwback battle pass skins

Fortnite OG Season 2 is here, and Epic Games is leaning hard into nostalgia for this upcoming season.

Since launching in December 2024, Fortnite OG has been an undeniable success. The nostalgic mode pulled 1.1 million concurrent players in just two hours. It smashed records with 44.7 million players in a single day. Clearly, people missed the good old days of Chapter 1.

With Season 1 wrapping up, Epic teased the next phase. They promised the return of classic locations, including Tilted Towers, Shifty Shafts, and Junk Junction. Now, the full reveal is here, and it’s packing some serious throwback energy.

Article continues after ad

“Shifty’s back… ALRIGHT! OG Season 2 hits January 31” That’s how Fortnite hyped up the official trailer on X. The teaser, featuring the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody,” confirmed a January 31 launch.

Fortnite OG Season 2 Battle pass skins revealed

It also revealed three reimagined versions of classic skins. The new Battle Pass includes updated versions of these OG skins: Black Knight, a remixed version of the iconic Season 2 skin; Sparkle Specialist, an upgraded take on the beloved disco queen; and Cuddle Team Leader, now sporting night vision goggles for extra intimidation.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Player reactions were as explosive as you’d expect: Most players cheered: “WE ARE SO BACK”

One of them celebrated, “I can finally get the Black Knight >

Players can also expect classic items like Boogie Bombs, Chug Jugs, and Miniguns. Fortnite OG Season 2 is all about bringing back what made the game legendary.

Fortnite OG is crushing it, but that’s not all Epic has in store. More Hatsune Miku collabs are coming soon. Nostalgia’s great, but Fortnite is proving it can do both old and new at the same time. Whether you’re rocking a Black Knight reboot or jamming with Miku, Fortnite players have a lot to look forward to.