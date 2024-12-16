Fortnite OG Ranked becomes most-played competitive mode on day one

Epic Games pushed the Ranked version of Fortnite OG live today, and it had barely been live for two hours when it crushed the competition.

On December 16, 2024, Fortnite OG launched its highly anticipated ranked mode, which rapidly became the most played competitive mode in Fortnite. You can even get the OG skins from an exclusive battle pass.

The classic Fortnite experience, featuring the original map, loot pool, and nostalgic mechanics, re-dropped on December 6, 2024 and promised to stay. A week later, its ranked mode arrived, complete with a tiered ranking system from Bronze to Unreal.

The player response was nothing short of explosive. In just two hours, 165,000 players jumped into the OG Ranked mode – 20,000 more than Reload mode’s ranked version, and a whopping 70,000 more than the main Ranked Battle Royale. Epic Games couldn’t have hoped for a better debut.

Fortnite OG Ranked crushed the competition again

The launch of Fortnite OG Ranked had been confirmed by Epic, but its creators did not show up empty-handed to its release date: Epic promised to keep everyone up to Silver without dropping in ranks for a weekend on X.

The comments unanimously praise this addition, whether it’s because they’re into competitive play themselves or ready to usher the “sweats” playing regular Fortnite OG into their own sweaty cubicle.

Just a week ago, Ninja gushed about the rawness and intensity of OG Fortnite, while SypherPK raised concerns about player fragmentation but acknowledged that Fortnite’s player base is large enough to handle multiple modes. Both streamers are on the same page – OG Fortnite hits hard.

The launch’s success is more than just a win for nostalgia. It’s a massive statement from Epic Games. Players flocked to OG Ranked, signaling that Fortnite’s past might just be as appealing as its future. Epic’s decision to bring back the classics could reshape the game’s landscape, with even more players finding a home in this nostalgic return.

As for Ninja, he can’t help but reflect on the timing of his Fortnite skin. He believes it came at the wrong time, when Epic was too hesitant to really capitalize on the moment.

