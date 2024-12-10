Fortnite OG players find ‘hidden quests’ that earn secret XP

Epic Games is bringing Fortnite back with a bang, and while the battle royale favorite lets players get to grips with the Japan-themed Chapter 6 Season 1, nostalgic fans can relive the game’s glory days with the new Fortnite OG. Some things are staying the same, and with Fortnite OG boasting its own Battle Pass, there are plenty of quests to help you earn that all-important XP.

As the name on the tin suggests, Fortnite OG encourages you to “relive the origins of Fortnite Battle Royale.” There’s OG loot, OG gameplay, and OG locations, meaning fan favorites like Loot Lake and Dusty Divot are back in action. Better yet, Fortnite OG promises to stick around a lot longer than the throwback season of Fortnite Remix, aka Chapter 5 Season 5.

Below is how to complete the Fortnite OG hidden quests, and how much XP you can earn for doing each one.

What are the Fortnite OG hidden quests?

There are several hidden quests to find in Fortnite OG. Although each is only worth 10,000 XP, the majority of them are easy to pull off to climb the Battle Pass:

Ring a Doorbell Until It Breaks

Emote Within 5 Seconds of Eliminating an Opponent

Hit an Opponent With Two Different Shotguns in 1 Second or Less

Ride a Rocket From a Rocket Launcher

When it comes to riding a rocket from a rocket launcher, this is a real blast from the past. When Fortnite first launched, streamers popularized the idea of riding rockets from rocket launchers. We’d advise jumping into a Duos match with a friend and picking an area free of buildings or trees. Still, as someone has already secured a Victory Crown by rocket riding in Fortnite OG, we know it can be done.

With Epic Games hiding a sneaky 40,000 XP in Fortnite OG, chances are that a lot of players are missing out on this easy XP. Like it was easy to miss Gwenpool in Chapter 5 Season 4, make sure you’re keeping your eyes peeled for Fortnite OG’s secret quests. We’re sure there will be more hidden quests as the updates keep on coming.