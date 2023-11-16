Fortnite OG players baffled by secret trick with Rift-To-Go

Fortnite players can’t believe they did not know about this simple but useful trick when using Rift-To-Go that lets you quickly cancel and pick up an item.

Fornite has proved popular with new and old returning players after Epic Games released its classic Chapter 4 Season OG update on November 3. Season OG brought back the return of the original Chapter 1 map, as well as a tonne of iconic features, weapons, cosmetics, and more.

With record-breaking amounts of players dropping back onto the island to get to grips with all the nostalgic additions, many have been rediscovering how to use various returning items.

For the Rift-To-Go in particular, Fortnite players have been left baffled after finding out a secret trick that allows you to quickly cancel your rift and pick up an item.

Fortnite OG player finds how to pick up an item using Rift-To-Go

Popular Fortnite leaker and creator HYPEX shared their findings on Twitter/X with a clip showing how to execute the easy mantle trick.

“Why did no one tell me this was possible? Basically, you can mantle at the last second of the rift to cancel it and pick up the item you left.” HYPEX stated.

In order to execute the move, use your Rift-To-Go, and when the countdown timer hits 0.1 seconds simply just press your jump button in order to mantle and instantly cancel the rift.

It may take a few attempts to master the move, but after a few tries it should become natural and can prove useful for various reasons.

Fornite OG players soon flooded the comments to express how they were just as shocked to find out the trick as HYPE X.

“Thank you! I’ve been trying to find a way to pick up a dropped item but it never worked this season,” a player responded.

As another pleaded for Epic Games to not remove it: “Please don’t patch this!” With one calling it “Two million IQ.”

Another player wasn’t as lucky when they discovered a certain death mechanic in Fortnite OG at the worst possible time.