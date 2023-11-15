Fortnite OG player gets trolled by Epic after hitting insane trickshot

Hitting a trickshot is certainly no easy feat, however for one Fortnite OG player even after perfectly executing their unbelievable shot, it didn’t go as expected.

Fornite focused on its nostalgic roots with the launch of their throwback focused Chapter 4 Season OG update on November 3.

Epic Games brought new and old returning players back to the classic Chapter 1 map, along with a whole heap of iconic features, weapons, cosmetics and more being added.

Season OG has proved to be wildly successful since it launched, where it instantly broke Fortnite’s highest player count record with over 44 million players playing at one time.

As players have continued to get back to grips with all the classic additions, players have been showcasing their skills around the island during their Battle Royale matches.

One player in particular, with the use of the newly added Driftboard, was able to pull of a highly skilled trickshot and cleanly hit their enemy, however things didn’t work out perfectly.

Fortnite player’s impressive trickshot turns into Epic fail

Fortnite player Slosshy took to Reddit with their heartbreaking clip, as they were shown surging towards Loot Lake and Kevin the Cube on their Driftboard.

After being catapulted high into the sky, the player can be seen carrying out various back flips before aiming and firing a perfect shot from their Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle.

Despite the insane trickshot attempt going perfectly and a zoomed in slow-mo clip confirming that the ememy was indeed hit right on the head, no elimination or even any damage was given.

With the player stating they “will never do anything this cool again,” they were certainly frustrated, as many fans offered their support.

“Honestly I’d say that counts. You’ve proven it would of hit, so I’d say you earned it,” one user commented, to which the trickshotter responded: “I did my job not my fault the game f*cked me. But damn it hurts to look at.”

“Wow! Holy hell that is a good shot. Like so good you broke the game’s mechanics,” another said, as one added: “Yeah the game literally said, nah he couldn’t have made that shot.”

