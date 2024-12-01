Fortnite OG map leak reveals every Chapter 1 Season 1 POI returning

Fortnite OG map leak reveals every Chapter 1 Season 1 POI returningDexerto
Fortnite’s OG mode, launching December 6, takes us back to a simpler time – no fancy biomes, no over-the-top mechanics, just the basics.
Whether you played back in 2018 or enjoyed the Fortnite OG mode that Epic Games temporarily brought back in 2023, it’s hard to hear names like Pleasant Park and Tomato Town without instantly reminiscing.
And now, the beloved first season of Fortnite is returning permanently, complete with a monthly Battle Pass, all the classic weapons from the first season, and the iconic OG map.
Here’s the lowdown on the map and every POI making their grand comeback.
Fortnite OG map: All POIs
Though Fortnite OG isn’t here yet, trustworthy leaker FNAssist shared a datamined image of the first season map, which looks to include the following points of interest:
Pleasant Park
A suburban dream turned battlefield. It’s got everything: houses to loot, a soccer field to meme on, and enough nostalgia to choke a Loot Llama. Expect sweaty build fights on the central lawn.
Retail Row
Half mall, half combat training ground. Perfect for those who love close-quarters chaos in shops or open-air parking lot shootouts. Grab loot, but don’t stick around—somebody always shows up with a sniper.
Tomato Town
You either loved this quirky tomato-headed restaurant, or you just landed here when everywhere else was too crowded. Either way, it’s a small POI with big vibes.
Greasy Grove
Home of the Durrr Burger and your favorite memories of getting ambushed while ordering fries. Urban combat reigns supreme here, so keep your head on a swivel (and maybe grab a burger before the storm rolls in).
Dusty Depot
Three warehouses, one dream: survival. It’s a hotspot for early-game chaos. Land on the roof, pray you get a gun first, and let the chaos unfold.
Wailing Woods
Stealth lovers rejoice. This forest is perfect for sneaky ambushes. Just don’t hang out too long; the loot isn’t great, and the storm waits for no one.
Salty Springs
Classic house-to-house combat. Drop here for quick fights and big nostalgia hits.
Loot Lake
The place where loot is in the name but swimming across makes you a sitting duck. Still, the central house is a tempting lure for brave (or foolish) players.
Moisty Mire
A swampy nightmare full of murky water and questionable cover. Good for ambushes, bad for literally everything else.
Flush Factory
Yep, it’s a toilet factory. But it’s also a treasure trove of loot if you can handle the awkward theme.
Anarchy Acres
Farms, barns, and wide-open spaces – perfect for long-range engagements or just reliving simpler times.
That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite OG’s map. If you want to catch up on all the new content, check out the Chapter 6 Season 1 patch notes and loot pool rotation.