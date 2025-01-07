Fortnite OG “goated” SMG makes long-awaited return

Fortnite OG players finally got their hands on a classic weapon many have been eagerly awaiting. After months of anticipation, a fan-favorite, close-quarters weapon has officially returned to the game.

Fortnite’s permenant OG mode launched on December 6, 2024, aiming to recreate the original Fortnite experience from 2017. This nostalgic game mode brings back the Chapter 1 island map and the classic mechanics that made Fortnite a household name.

With shorter seasonal cycles – Season 1 ends on January 31, 2025 – Fortnite OG quickly captured the hearts of old-school fans looking for a taste of the past.

As part of the OG experience, several iconic weapons returned, including the legendary Pump Shotgun and the SCAR Assault Rifle. But there was one weapon that players were especially missing, something that seemed almost essential for a true return to Fortnite’s roots.

Get stealthy with the Suppresed Submachine Gun in Fortnite OG

On January 7, 2025, just after the holidays, the Suppressed Submachine Gun came back in Fortnite OG.

The Suppressed SMG, also known as the Silent SMG, offers a perfect balance of speed, accuracy, and stealth. It’s deadly in close-range encounters and stealthy enough to keep your attacks under the radar. Here’s a look at its stats:

Rarity DPS Damage Magazine Size Fire Rate Reload Time Structure Damage Common 153 17 30 9 2.2 17 Uncommon 162 18 30 9 2.1 18 Rare 171 19 30 9 2.0 19 Epic 179.4 23 30 7.8 1.9 23

With a high fire rate and first-shot accuracy, it makes a strong case as a versatile option for many playstyles. Although it’s not the most powerful SMG in terms of raw DPS, its quiet shots and precision make it ideal for those who prefer ambush tactics or just like the thrill of sneaky eliminations.

The Silent SMG’s versatility hasn’t gone unnoticed. Offering a solid balance of close-quarters firepower and stealth, it’s a favorite for ambushes. In player reactions, one excited fan said, “If you listen closely, you can hear the sound of eliminations in perfect silence.”

Article continues after ad

Another player simply referred to it as “One of the goat battle royale weapons honestly.” With its unvaulting, the weapon is bound to become a favorite once again among players.

Fortnite OG continues to be a massive hit. With its nostalgic elements and constant updates, it’s clear that Epic Games isn’t done bringing back old-school gems.