Fortnite OG gets missing loot item from Season 1

Fortnite OG players demanded a fan-favorite item from the vault, and Epic Games finally delivered.

Fortnite OG, launched December 6, 2024, reintroduced the original Fortnite experience from 2017. It brought back the Chapter 1 map, locations, and nostalgic gameplay.

But something critical was missing: a beloved item players relied on for hiding, strategy, and a good laugh.

Epic Games confirmed the latest addition on X: USE THE BUSH. The update dropped December 18, 2024 and it also hid a slightly snowier map with a defrosting Mariah Carey.

Fortnite OG is complete with the Bush added to the loot pool

For the duration of Fortnite OG Season 1, you can once again become a human shrub and hide until the match’s last storm circle… if that’s your thing.

If you’ve never used this item before, here’s what you need to know: It’s a wearable disguise of legendary rarity. Equip it, and your character transforms into a literal walking bush.

You blend seamlessly into the environment, hiding from enemies or setting up sneaky ambushes. The Bush can also absorb one hit before disappearing, giving players a split-second advantage.

Reactions have been priceless. One fan declared it the “elite hiding place” of Fortnite OG. Others joked about making it a “Christmas bush” to go with the holiday spirit. Some, however, seem to be less happy with the addition, saying, “I’m sorry to hear about the tragic news. My thoughts are with those affected by this difficult situation.”

For OG fans, the Bush’s return isn’t just about function. It’s about reviving the silliness that made early Fortnite fun. Blending in with your own shrubbery to dodge bullets is part of the Fortnite spirit.

Fortnite OG is thriving, even in Ranked Mode. Players are embracing the return of simpler mechanics, nostalgic items, and chaotic fun. Epic’s decision to make Fortnite OG permanent seems like a win, and with iconic tools like the Bush back in play, it’s only getting better.