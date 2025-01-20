Fortnite OG confirms Season 2 release date and it’s dangerously close

Fortnite OG has big news for fans – and it’s dropping sooner than you think.

Since its re-release in November 2023, Fortnite OG has been a massive hit. The nostalgic season brought back the original Fortnite map and gameplay, breaking records left and right.

A staggering 44.7 million players logged in on a single day, making it the most active day in Fortnite history. Epic Games made it clear that they were all in, making the OG mode permanent starting December 6, 2024.

Now, the big reveal: Fortnite OG’s Season 2 is launching on January 31, 2025 – as soon as Godzilla content leaves the game.

The announcement came through Fortnite’s official X account: “Clear your plans for January 31. We’re going full tilt.” This is clearly a hint to Tilted Towers, the iconic point of interest.

For now, players can experience Chapter 1 Season 1 in both build and zero-build modes, reliving the magic of Fortnite’s early years. So far, they are loving the slower pace, smaller maps, and fewer chaotic moments courtesy of deadly gloves or sharp katanas.

Still, Epic has a few hurdles to clear. With only 10 seasons of original content to draw from, there’s the looming concern of keeping things fresh. And, balancing nostalgia with innovation will be tricky – no one wants Fortnite OG to feel like it’s stuck in the past.

As for Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2, leaks are spilling some exciting updates. Tilted Towers is probably returning to the map, and we might see Haunted Hills make its debut.

The OG Pass will get a medieval makeover, plus reskins of iconic skins like Black Knight and Sparkle Specialist.

There will also be unvaulted equipment from the original Season 1, all while improving gameplay with modern movement mechanics.

Looking ahead, Fortnite isn’t slowing down anytime soon. With the Godzilla and King Kong event, the Hatsune Miku Festival, and the upcoming FNCS 2025 season, it’s clear that Epic Games is committed to keeping the Fortnite experience fresh, thrilling, and packed with surprises.

