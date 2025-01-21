Fortnite OG Season 2: Release date, skins, POIs & more

Fortnite is bringing back the Season 2 OG experience and here’s everything you need to know about it.

While Fortnite’s latest chapter has been exciting, there’s just something about the nostalgia of the OG experience that’s so special to a lot of players. Hence why, when the OG mode was first announced, many were ecstatic to welcome it to the BR.

Because of this, veterans and new players alike are able to jump into classic POIs and even see fan-favorite characters returning to the game. The good news is it doesn’t stop there, as Epic has just officially teased Season 2 of OG.

Article continues after ad

To keep you in the loop, we’ve compiled all the details for Fortnite OG Season 2, including its release date, skins, and POIs you can expect to return.

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 will be released on January 31, 2025.

This information comes directly from the official account on X as well as an in-game banner. With how soon this is, players have just a matter of days to grind their Season 1 OG Pass and unlock the rewards, as that’s when the current OG season will conclude.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Skins

While Season 1 had Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper, Season 2 also had some memorable and iconic characters. This time, fans can expect classic skins from the latter to also return – but with a twist.

epic games A comparison between the classic and remixed Black Knight skin.

Thanks to the promo image that has just been revealed, we get to finally see some of them, such as follows:

Remix Black Knight

Remix Sparkle Specialist

Remix Cuddle Team Leader

These characters essentially retain their original look from the original season; however, they have some noticeable differences. One example is how Black Knight’s armor looks slightly different, even though it shares the same color palette.

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear if more characters will be added, but if that’s the case, we’ll keep this section updated.

POIs

As one of the most iconic locations in the game’s history, it’s hard to get Tilted Towers out of the image, especially if we’re talking about Season 2.

epic games Tilted Towers is mostly crowded with players, but you’ll likely find some of the best weapons and items here.

But finally, after all these years, players will be able to once again experience this POI that’s well-known to be loaded with tons of loot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Taking a look at the original Season 2 map, here is the list of POIs that are expected to return:

Tilted Towers

Shifty Shafts

Junk Junction

Snobby Shores

Haunted Hills

So, that sums up everything we know so far about the upcoming OG Season 2. While you’re here, check out when the next live event is and everything you need to know about the next Battle Royale chapter.