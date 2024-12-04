Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1 early update patch notes: Double Pump, classic skins, XP boost

Fortnite OG is arriving soon to kick off its first Chapter 1 Season 1 as a permanent mode, featuring the return of the Double Pump meta, the original island map, classic weapons, and even an XP boost.

Season OG broke records by sending players back to Fortnite’s first-ever season, followed by the nostalgic, fast-paced Reload mode. This was then followed by Chapter 2 Remix, another throwback season that took players back to Chapter 2 with rap star twists featuring Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and more.

Fortnite OG is finally making its permanent return, launching just days after Chapter 6 Season 1 kicked off with its Japanese Samurai theme.

Here’s everything we know so far about what’s included in the Fortnite OG update patch notes.

Fortnite OG is scheduled to go live on December 6, 2024, at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM GMT.

Epic Games has not yet confirmed whether there will be a downtime period ahead of the Fortnite OG launch, but it’s anticipated as it typically happens before major updates. If it goes ahead, it will likely last around 1-3 hours with the multiplayer servers going down for maintenance to prepare for the update.

The developers are expected to share details through their Fortnite Status account on Twitter/X, and we’ll keep you informed if a specific schedule is announced.

Trailer

Epic’s cinematic trailer for the OG season kept things minimal, featuring Peely and Jonesy just dropping onto the original island.

The teaser wrapped up with a classic Season 1 promo image, but a closer look reveals that the three skins prominently featured in the foreground have been updated with new style variants. These revamped Outfits are detailed as rewards in the Battle Pass skins section below.

Fortnite OG map







Leaker FNAssist revealed a datamined image of the original Season 1 map coming to Fortnite OG, showcasing various classic POIs outlined below:

Pleasant Park

Retail Row

Tomato Town

Greasy Grove

Dusty Depot

Salty Springs

Loot Lake

Moisty Mire

Flush Factory

Anarchy Acres

You can check out our full island overview for each POI in our Fortnite OG map guide.

Weapons and loot pool

Epic Games has already teased the return of some fan-favorite weapons from the original season, including the Burst Assault Rifle and Pump Shotgun, through posts on their Twitter/X account.

Notably, they hinted at the infamous “Return of the Double Pump” meta in Fortnite OG by showcasing both shotguns in a single promo image. This strongly suggests the iconic, divisive mechanic—loved by some, loathed by others—is poised to make a comeback and dominate the Battle Royale’s meta once again.

According to trusted leaker HYPEX, here’s the complete list of all classic weapons and items returning with the launch of Fortnite OG:

Assault Rifles

Assault Rifle (Scar)

Burst Assault Rifle

Scoped Assault Rifle

Shotguns

Pump Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Sniper Rifles

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle

SMGs

Tactical Submachine Gun

Submachine Gun

Pistols

Semi-Auto Pistol

Revolver

Traps

Ceiling Zapper

Wall Dynamo

Damage Trap

Jump Pad (Up)

Jump Pad (Directional)

Other

Rocket Launcher

Grenade Launcher

Grenade

Slurp Juice

Med Kit

Bandage

Shield Potion

Battle Pass skins







Epic Games is introducing remixed versions of some of its first-ever skins—Aerial Assault Trooper, Renegade Raider, and Skull Trooper—in the Fortnite OG Battle Pass. Unlike the expansive Chapter 6 Season 1 Pass with 24 pages, this nostalgic pass is more compact, featuring just six pages.

Here’s the complete list of all the new skins and their alternate styles available to get the OG Pass:

Renegade Rebel

Renegade Racer skin style

Aerial Assault Bomber

Aerial Assault Bomber skin style

Skull Commander

Skull Commander skin style

You can check out all the tiers and every cosmetic reward you can get in our full Fortnite OG Battle Pass breakdown guide.

XP Boost

Epic Games

Ready in time for Fortnite OG to release, the developers have now implemented a large XP buff. You can now earn up to 4,000,000 XP per week by playing Fortnite Reload, LEGO mode, or most importantly the new Fortnite OG mode.

This is a major increase from the previous 1.1 million XP cap. For the first 35 hours, you’ll earn 1,900 XP per minute, then 550 XP per minute until the weekly reset. This boost makes it much easier to level up in the Fortnite OG Battle Pass.

Check out the full breakdown of the XP boost and how it will impact you while playing Fortnite.

For more Fortnite content, make sure to check out how to level up fast, the rarest skins, a breakdown of the best skins ever, or a list of crossovers and collabs in Fortnite so far.